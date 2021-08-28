BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a woman outside her Barnstable home early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a welfare check at a home in Marstons Mills around 1:30 a.m. found a woman suffering from stab wounds to her arm, chest, and face screaming for help on the front steps.

The woman was treated for her injuries at the scene before she was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital. She was then medflighted to a Boston hospital due to the severity of her injuries, according to Barnstable police.

While being treated for her injuries, the woman identified her attacker as 34-year-old Michael Harrington. A warrant was then issued for Harrington’s arrest, and he is facing charges of assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Barnstable police officers and detectives are working to locate Harrington.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0812.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)