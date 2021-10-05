MANCHESTER, Conn. (WHDH) — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle with a 1-year-old inside from a Manchester, Connecticut church parking lot on Monday afternoon.

Surveillance video of the incident at St. Bridget Church on Main Street around 12:50 p.m. showed the suspect driving off in a gray 2022 Lexus RX.

A 1-year-old boy was secured in a car seat inside of the vehicle at the time it was taken, according to Manchester police.

The toddler was located on Summit Street after police say it is believed the suspect removed the child and the car seat from the vehicle before continuing to flee.

The child was unharmed and reunited with his mother, police said.

Around 3 p.m., the car was located parked and unoccupied on Union Street.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call the police at 860-645-5500.

