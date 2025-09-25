NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after someone was shot in a quiet Norwood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to Norwood Police Chief Christopher Padden.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Columbine Road at Woodbine Road at 5 p.m. Police said callers mentioned that a vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

“I heard two shots so I looked out the window, I saw an SUV flying up the hill. It was a female and the back of her window was all shot up,” recalled one witness.

When officers arrived they did not find any vehicles in the area, but a short time later another 911 caller reported there was a shooting victim in a vehicle at a gas station at the intersection of Dean Street and Route 1. Witnesses reported seeing three people run away after the shooting.

Investigators were seen focusing on the missing rear passenger window.

“There was just two shots, blew out the back window,” said Paul Stewart, who lives on Columbine Road.

Norwood police and firefighters treated the victim at the scene, who was then taken to a local hospital.

People who live in the area said they’re surprised such violence could happen outside their homes.

“I’ts just a nice and friendly neighborhood…it’s just having a shooting, you know, we got to do something with these guns and stuff like that it’s not right,” Stewart said.

Police have not said if they have made any arrests, and have not given an update about the condition of the victim.

The incident is under investigation by Norwood police.

