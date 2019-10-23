Police searching for suspect following armed robbery at gas station in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect accused of taking cash from a register at a gas station in Canton on Tuesday.

Officers responding to Canton Wash & Gas near the intersection of Route 138 and Dan Road just after 7 p.m. learned that the suspect had fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 781-828-1212.

