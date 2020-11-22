Police searching for suspect in 2 Watertown home break-ins

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown police are searching for a suspect that may have been involved in two recent break-ins, officials said.

Officers investigating the break-ins that occurred on Saturday said they took place between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at homes on Avon and Sunnybank roads.

Investigators believe the suspect was responsible for an attempted home break-in on the night of Sept. 11 on Adams Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information related to this incident or suspect is asked to contact Watertown police and report any suspicious activity they come across.

WPD is investigating 2 house breaks that occurred yesterday between 4-8pm on Avon Rd & Sunnybank Rd. Please report any unusual activity. The below video and pictures are a repost of a possible suspect taken from an attempted housebreak in September 2020. https://t.co/6JK09nzP2Y pic.twitter.com/2UBH2ZyjIM — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) November 22, 2020

