Police searching for suspect in alleged bike thief in Malden

MALDEN (WHDH) - MBTA transit police are searching for a suspect in connection with a bicycle theft at a T stop in Malden.

Police say the man caught on camera is wanted for questioning after a bike was stolen from Malden Center.

The surveillance images were taken just before 1:28 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact T police at 617-222-1212.

Help us ID this person of interest re:Bike Larceny #MBTA Malden Centerhttps://t.co/CFZqiemzQo pic.twitter.com/tYrSU0zxev — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 5, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)