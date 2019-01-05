Police searching for suspect in alleged bike thief in Malden

MALDEN (WHDH) - MBTA transit police are searching for a suspect in connection with a bicycle theft at a T stop in Malden.
Police say the man caught on camera is wanted for questioning after a bike was stolen from Malden Center.
The surveillance images were taken just before 1:28 a.m. on Monday.
Anyone with information is urged to contact T police at 617-222-1212.
