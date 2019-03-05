Police searching for suspect in armed robbery in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery in Wareham on Monday.

Police responding to Pepin’s Liquors on Cranberry Highway about 9:37 p.m. say a clerk reported a male entering the store with a firearm and demanding a drawstring bag be filled with money.

The suspect is described as a black, heavyset male standing five-feet and nine-inches tall with brown eyes. He was wearing black sneakers, black gloves, a large blue puffy winter coat, and a blue handkerchief over part of his face.

Along with a second person who stood by the edge of the parking lot during the robbery, the suspect fled the scene on foot on Cranberry Highway in the Weaver Street area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

