BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in a recent armed robbery in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a reported attempted armed robbery in the area of 149 Dudley St. around 9:30 a.m. on March 8 learned that a heavy-set Black malewith short dreadlock-style hair who was wearing a white hat, tan Patriots hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and a gold watch on his left hand had just tried to rob someone, according to Boston police.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

