BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman in Burlington on Sunday evening.

The investigation got underway after officers received a 911 call from a person who said they were driving home from work when they believed that they saw a female being dragged away on foot by a male suspect on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to the Burlington Police Department.

The suspect, who was apparently startled, fled on foot after the 911 caller pulled over, police said.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki or brown pants, and black and white sneakers.

The victim was able to get away and police located her upon arrival moments later.

An Essex County Sheriff’s Department K9 and a Bedford police officer were called in to assist with the search.

Anyone with information is urged to call Burlington police at 781-272-1212.

