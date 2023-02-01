BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting at a Dollar Tree in Brockton that left one person dead and another wounded.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the store on Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the store.

Four nearby public schools were put in safe mode while the investigation unfolded.

Investigators could be seen placing evidence markers around the front of the store and in the parking lot and a state police helicopter was spotted overhead scanning the area.

Authorities also searched a nearby street for the gunman, where video captures an armored vehicle, officers with long guns, and a negotiator.

Sources tell 7NEWS this is not a random shooting and the suspect is familiar with the business.

Police say no arrests have been made.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)