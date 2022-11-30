MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have issued an alert for a man wanted in connection with the murder of an elderly couple at their Marshfield home at 75 Gotham Hill Drive, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Law enforcement said an arrest warrant will be issued for Christopher Keeley for the homicide of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both age 70, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death Tuesday night.

#BREAKING Investigators are searching for 27 y/o Christopher Keeley in connection to the Marshfield double murder. The victims are Carl & Vicki Mattson, a couple in their 70s. Officials say they were stabbed & bludgeoned to death & the couple was “acquaintanced” w/ Keeley. @7News pic.twitter.com/9YFrjTiwGQ — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) November 30, 2022

“Last night, at about 9:19 p.m., Marshfield Police received a call for a well-being check at 75 Gotham Hill Drive,” DA Cruz said during a news conference Wednesday morning. “Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of a male and a female with obvious signs of trauma and they were determined to be deceased.”

Cruz said Keeley was acquainted with the victims and noted that the homicide appeared to be a targeted attack.

According to police, Keeley, who goes by the nickname “Crispy,” may have dyed his hair red and is not believed to be in the Marshfield area.

A BOLO alert issued by authorities described Keeley as being 27, with a height of 5’07” and a weight of 140 pounds. It said he is known to carry knives and may be armed.

The alert also described the Jeep Wrangler allegedly connected to the suspect, which police later found unoccupied.

UPDATE The Jeep has been located unoccupied. We continue to seek CHRISTOPHER KEELEY. Please call one of the numbers in the previous tweet if you have information on his whereabouts. https://t.co/56OQzKj7mW — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 30, 2022

Authorities ask that anyone with any information on where he may be call 911 immediately. Those with info are also asked to call Trooper Cali Gately of the MSP Detective Unit at (774) 434-5999 and/or Detective Tim Chiappini of Marshfield PD at (774) 380-4289.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

—

Watch the full conference given by officials Wednesday morning:

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)