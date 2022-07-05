CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person of interest after shots were fired in Chelsea Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots fired in the McDonald’s parking lot on the Revere Beach Parkway at 2 p.m. were told a white car pulled up to a black Volkswagen in the parking lot and occupants of both cars shot at each other, police said. Two men in the Volkswagen fled on foot and the white car drove away, according to police.

Police said 15 shots were fired but no one was hurt. An employee at a neighboring Dunkin’ said one bullet smashed through a window and nearly hit a customer eating at a booth, but the customer was unharmed.

Police said they are searching for a known person of interest and that the two groups involved in the shooting likely knew each other.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)