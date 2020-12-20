Police searching for suspect in Cohasset home break-in

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a home break-in in Cohasset on Sunday.

The break-in occurred at a home in the area of Atlantic Avenue at 1:30 a.m. while the homeowners were away, according to police.

The suspect was spotted on the doorbell camera removing his mask as he broke into the home, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Cohasset detectives at 781-383-1055 x 6107 or email mlopes@cohassetpolice.com.

