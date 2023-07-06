SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are looking for a suspect connected to a recent breaking and entering, the department announced Thursday.

Police released a picture of the suspect in tan or gray cargo shorts and a black t-shirt. The suspect is suspected of breaking into a home although Somerville police did not share the location of the home.

Identification Needed: The Somerville Police are asking the public's help in identifying the pictured suspect in a recent Residential Breaking and Entering. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the SPD Criminal Investigation Department at 617.625.1600 x7231. pic.twitter.com/PnfxiRfWxC — SomervillePolice (@SomervillePD) July 6, 2023

Somerville police also warned the public of a string of unrelated overnight break-ins on Beacon Street through unlocked first floor windows and doors.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to them.

