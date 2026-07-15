DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a man in Dorchester Wednesay morning.

Police and Boston EMS responded to a 911 call just before noon for a report of a person shot on York Street. When officers arrived, they said they found a man in his late 20’s on the ground and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

People who live in the area told 7NEWS they heard approximately three to five gunshots just before noon before seeing an SUV speeding from the scene.

“I look out the window and unfortunately I see a gentleman on a scooter, looks like he had been shot, and he flipped over and landed on the sidewalk, and the bike continued probably six feet into this Toyota Camry,” one resident said. “Literally two seconds later it looked like a black Cherokee came around the body and sped off, and made a right down the street.”

Police said their preliminary investigation suggests there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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