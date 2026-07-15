DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a man in Dorchester Wednesay morning.

Police and Boston EMS responded to a 911 call just before noon for a report of a person shot on York Street. When officers arrived, they said they found a man in his late 20’s on the ground and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who lives on the street said at least one bullet flew into her home, but she was not in the room when it happened.

Police said their preliminary investigation suggests there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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