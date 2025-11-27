SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville neighborhood is on high alert after a series of home break-ins over the weekend.

Police said at least two incidents occurred between 9 and 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Harold Street, Wyatt Street, and Dimick Street.

“It’s a little concerning that it seems to be concentrated right in this area,” said Minghua Ong, who lives nearby.

Another resident said his first-floor apartment was broken into a few years back.

“It was two years ago. We never clean the windows,” said Peadar Giles. “Our landlord put up these lights here and one at the front. And I’ve put up three cameras: one in the back, one in the front and one on the side there to kind of watch the side, just in case. Even if it does happen again, at least we’ll have a face.”

Investigators said the suspect in last weekend’s break-in may have been wearing a puffy jacket, and took off from the scenes on a scooter.

Police are now asking those who live in the area to make sure their doors and windows are locked, and suggest leaving lights on when they’re not home.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police.

