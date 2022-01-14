BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing inside Brockton High School prompted a stay-in-place order on Friday, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a stabbing at the school shortly after 12:30 p.m. found one victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. They were said to be alert and responsive.

Police say the suspect fled school grounds following the incident.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

