BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a threat that was made Monday night at Flames Restaurant in Roxbury.

Police say the incident occurred on just before 9 p.m. at the Huntington Avenue establishment. The suspect fled the scene on foot toward South Huntington Avenue.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a white and green hat, black shirt, gray pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Those who wish to assist in the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

