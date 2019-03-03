Police searching for suspect in connection with vandalism at State House

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating after graffiti was found painted onto the exterior of the State House on Sunday.

Troopers found graffiti painted on the State House at the corner of Derne and Bowdoin Streets, the corner of Mount Vernon and Hancock Streets, the DCR guard building on Mount Vernon, and a privately-owned residence on Mount Vernon and Hancock streets.

State police said the tags were words and random letters, with the exception of the guard house, which had paint splashes on it.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe the vandalism was done Saturday night by the same suspect who tagged the State House, other buildings, and a car in the area earlier this winter.

This investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)