Police searching for suspect in daylight shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for the suspect or suspects behind a daylight shooting in Roxbury on Monday that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 181 Northampton St. about 12:35 p.m., according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A SWAT team is searching buildings in the area, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

No additional information was immediately available.

Commissioner Gross just gave an update on scene. Says looking for shooting suspect(s). Brought in #SWAT to search every building & possibly go door to door. #7news pic.twitter.com/4SdeUvuR92 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) February 4, 2019

BREAKING: @bostonpolice at shooting scene on NorthHampton St #Roxbury . We know one person was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries #7news pic.twitter.com/xRchhyrx1a — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) February 4, 2019

