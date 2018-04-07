BOSTON (WHDH) – Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Hyde Park.

Authorities say a man was shot in broad daylight Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Frazer Street. Neighbors say the violent crime is rare in that part of the neighborhood.

Police say the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The gunman ran off before police arrived on the scene.

“Clearly the victim was targeted here,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said in a press conference Saturday night.

“We have an individual running up to the passenger side, and firing multiple rounds at the victim. So it’s clearly not a random act,” he continued.

The commissioner said the incident marks the 14th murder in the city so far this year.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)