Police searching for suspect in Dorchester convenience store burglary

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Dorchester. Courtesy Boston Police Department.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man they say stole cash from a variety store in Dorchester Saturday, officials said.

The man, who was wearing a white brace on his right ankle, is wanted for questioning related to a commercial burglary at Sandy’s Variety Store on Washington Street, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call District C-11 Detectives at (617) 343-4335

Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)