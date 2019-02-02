Police searching for suspect in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Dorchester early Saturday morning.

Investigators say a woman was shot while inside a vehicle on Barry Street.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4330.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)