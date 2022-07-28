DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Dorchester community, including local lawmakers, are shaken after a 15-year-old was shot and killed near a local playground overnight.

“I am deeply devastated,” Mayor Michelle Wu said. “When we see the loss of life, particularly a young child, we are all robbed of the potential, the life that was ahead of this young person.”

“We need to do everything we can to wrap around and support young men and women that are out here, that are dealing with trauma, dealing with this violence,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Boston Police responded to the scene on Ellington Street at around 7:30 Wednesday night. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Neighbors said they ran out of their homes and tried to help the victim, and are disturbed at what happened.

“This playground is meant for the kids, but all the gun violence. It’s kind of hard for bringing your kids out here,” one neighbor told 7NEWS.

Evidence markers were scattered throughout the area Wednesday night. Police have only said that the investigation is ongoing and active, and have not made any arrests.

