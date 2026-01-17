DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help locating a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Dracut on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a large group fighting on Bridge Street around 10 p.m. determined a juvenile had been stabbed and the group had dispersed by the time police arrived, according to Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett.

The suspect, described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and wearing a camouflage hooded jacket and black jeans, left the scene in an older-model dark gray Mercedes Benz SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dracut police at 978-957-2123.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)