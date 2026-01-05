FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect in a triple stabbing outside a home in Fairhaven Sunday night that left one victim in critical condition.

Officials said a gun was found at the scene on Cherry Street that was being carried by the suspect.

Investigators said the victims and suspect knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)