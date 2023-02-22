LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect in a Lynn shooting late Tuesday night that left two women injured.

Officers responded to the area of Memorial Park Avenue and Goldfish Pond around 11:40 p.m. after receiving a call from a woman reporting that a suspect was shooting at her vehicle from another car.

Upon arrival, police found the victim’s vehicle and two women, ages 20 and 21, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the victims was shot in the hand and the other grazed in the upper back. The woman shot in the hand was treated and released from the hospital overnight.

A third woman was in the car, but she was unharmed, according to police.

Police say as many as 14 shell cases were recovered at the scene.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video and trying to determine whether the shooting was random or targeted.

