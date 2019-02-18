Police searching for suspect in Manchester, NH shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Manchester on Monday.

Police responding to the area of Belmont and Auburn Street about 4:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired say there was evidence of a shooting, but no victims on scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact detectives at 603-792-5500 or the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

