MIAMI (WSVN) – Police have identified a man accused of sexually assaulting one woman and trying to kidnap another in Little Haiti.
Miami Police said they are now looking for 34-year-old Tavares Anthony Canty, and believe he is armed and dangerous.
Police said the suspect entered one house in the area and tried to kidnap a woman inside. However, she was able to get away.
Shortly after, officers said he sexually assaulted another woman in the same area.
Police are offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to Canty’s arrest.
“If you have daughters or kids, or anything right? He’s a threat to them,” said a resident of the area. “You know your wife, your sister, your niece or whatever.”
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
