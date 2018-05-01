MIAMI (WSVN) – Police have identified a man accused of sexually assaulting one woman and trying to kidnap another in Little Haiti.

Miami Police said they are now looking for 34-year-old Tavares Anthony Canty, and believe he is armed and dangerous.

We need everyone’s help in locating Tavares Anthony Canty, DOB of 8/20/1983. He is the suspect we are looking for in the recent sexual assault case. He is to be considered Armed and Dangerous. Reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to his arrest. @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/qhxzrrXNn1 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 29, 2018

Police said the suspect entered one house in the area and tried to kidnap a woman inside. However, she was able to get away.

Shortly after, officers said he sexually assaulted another woman in the same area.

Police are offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to Canty’s arrest.

“If you have daughters or kids, or anything right? He’s a threat to them,” said a resident of the area. “You know your wife, your sister, your niece or whatever.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

