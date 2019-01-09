Police searching for suspect in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a daylight shooting in Roxbury that left one man injured on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Brinton Street before 3 p.m. found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A shooting in the area of Crawford Street on Tuesday left a man in his 20s dead. It is unclear if these two incidents are related.

Police say no arrests have been made.

