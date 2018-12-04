Police searching for suspect in Walpole church break-in, theft

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after they say someone forced their way into a church and broke into the depository box in Walpole.

Union Congregational Church employees noticed the break-in when they arrived for work Tuesday morning.

Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael says this church has been broken into before and this theft seems similar to ones in the past.

“Basically what they were were people that were homeless that were mostly looking for shelter, something to eat, a place to stay for the night,” Carmichael said. “However, there’s been thefts that have occurred in the past, so we did make arrests on that.”

The chief says they are looking for any surveillance video from the area that can help them identify a suspect.

