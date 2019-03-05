Police searching for suspect in Wareham hit and run

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a hit and run in Wareham on Monday.

Police responding to Marion Road at Swifts Beach Road about 6:53 p.m. found a 48-year-old Wareham resident suffering from minor injuries after being struck while in the crosswalk.

The suspect vehicle, believed to be a red Ford F150 pickup truck, fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was transported to Tobey Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

