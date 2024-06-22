WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are turning to the public for help locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting at a bus terminal earlier this month.

Brandon Dukes, 19, is being sought on an armed assault with intent to murder charge in connection with the June 12 shooting at the Union Station bus terminal that left a man wounded, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police 508-799-8651.

