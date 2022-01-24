PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Peabody on Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Wallis Street around 9:40 p.m. found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Peabody Police Chief Tom Griffin.

The victim was transported to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Blodgett and Griffin said. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made at this time but police say they are looking for a black Ford Fusion.

An investigation remains ongoing.

