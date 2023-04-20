BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI asked for the public’s help Thursday in efforts to track down a person accused in connection with several armed robberies in Boston.

Authorities said the suspect has been linked to four commercial armed robberies in the Hyde Park and Roxbury areas, adding that he is considered armed and dangerous.

In each robbery, the FBI said the man showed “a distinct black handgun with a long barrel” and demanded money.

The FBI shared video from the most recent robbery at the SK Convenience Store in Hyde Park on Feb. 20, asking members of the public to watch and listen as they work to identify the person in the video.

Officials asked anyone with information to contact the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 1-857-386-2000 or to reach out online via tips.fbi.gov.

