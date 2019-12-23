Police searching for suspect wanted in double shooting outside NH restaurant

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a man wanted in connection with a shooting outside of a restaurant in Manchester early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting outside the Red Arrow Diner around 2:30 a.m. found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and a second man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower extremities, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Aweis Khami, 21, fired at the victims following an argument inside the diner, police said. He then fled the scene.

Anyone with information on Khami’s whereabouts is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)