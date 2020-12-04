Police searching for suspect wanted in Raynham bank robbery

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Raynham on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at a Citizens Bank inside of a Stop and Shop on New State Highway learned that a man demanded money and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, officials said.

He is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans, work boots and a maroon mask, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Raynham detectives at 508-824-2717.

