Police searching for suspect who allegedly robbed Mansfield convenience store in rabbit mask

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a Mansfield convenience store at gunpoint early Friday morning, wearing a rabbit mask and making out with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police responding to a Cumberland Farms on 30 Chancy St. about 12:25 a.m. were met with a store clerk who reported that he had just been robbed at gunpoint and that the subject fled on foot toward the rear of the building.

Torrential downpours hampered the efforts of officers to search for the suspect due to extremely poor visibility.

The suspect eluded the police, escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items.

The suspect is described as a short black male, approximately 5 feet to 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a black sweatshirt and a mask and may have scarring or discoloration on his hands.

The mask worn by the suspect was the head caricature of a rabbit.

Any information is urged to contact Mansfield police at 508-261-7300.

