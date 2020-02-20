Police searching for suspect who damaged Fall River ice cream truck

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after batteries were thrown at an ice cream truck in Fall River.

The windshield of the truck was broken and the vehicle was dented when it was attacked with several full-size batteries, according to police.

The co-owner of the truck, Dana Fitzmaurice, is dumbfounded that anyone would target an ice cream truck.

She was planning to have the truck up and running by next month.

She is hoping to make repairs in time for the warm weather, but is uncertain if she’ll be able to.

“A lot of people would say, ‘Oh, it’s no big deal. It’s a windshield.’ But you can see this truck is really old. It’s extremely difficult to find parts, especially windows,” Fitzmaurice said.

A suspect has not been located.

Anyone with information should contact police.

