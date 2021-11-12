WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect they say tried to rob a woman in Waltham on Halloween night.

The suspect dragged the victim off the sidewalk and into the roadway at the intersection of Moody and High streets in an attempt to steal her cellphone and other items that she had been carrying, according to Waltham police.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has additional information is asked to call Waltham police detectives at 781-314-3550 or Waltham Police Operations at 781-314-3600.

