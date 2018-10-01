Police searching for suspect who hit someone with gun in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a person who hit someone with a gun Monday night in Boston.

The assault happened in the area of 17 Winter St. in Downtown Crossing, according to the Suffolk University police.

Officers say the man ran toward Temple Place.

Boston police are on scene and asking people to stay away from the area.

Police say one man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

