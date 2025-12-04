BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for pushing a 61-year-old woman onto train tracks at North Station Thursday.

Transit police said he pushed the woman from behind, and she ended up on the tracks.

They said the man is homeless and is often seen in the area.

7NEWS cameras captured the woman being put on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance. She was then taken to Massachusetts General Hospital to be checked out. 7NEWS sources said she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Commuters said they were surprised to hear about the crime in this busy station.

“I’m glad that she’s hopefully okay,” said Jeremy Karpf, an MBTA commuter. “I usually travel during rush hour and I’m not particularly concerned that I’m going to get pushed on the tracks.”

Trains out of North Station were briefly delayed, but the MBTA says they are back running as scheduled.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)