MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank teller at gunpoint in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported bank robbery at Citizen’s Bank at 1550 Elm St. just after 9 a.m. learned that a suspect wearing a dark mask had robbed the teller at gunpoint, according to Manchester police.

The suspect reportedly fled the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

They are described as standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with a skinny build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a mask, a yellow hat, a long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and light-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

