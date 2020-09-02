MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank teller in Manchester, New Hampshire on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported bank robbery at Citizen’s Bank at 1550 Elm St. just after 9 a.m. learned that a suspect wearing a dark mask had robbed the teller after passing a note that stated they had a gun, according to Manchester police.

The suspect reportedly fled the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

They are described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a skinny build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a mask, a yellow hat, a long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and light-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)