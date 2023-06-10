MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Marshfield police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a liquor store with a gun on Friday, officials said.

The suspect entered Yogi’s Liquor, at 915 Ocean Street in Marshfield, around 1 p.m. Officials said they searched the area with K-9 units and released an image of the suspect Friday afternoon.

Police say to reach out with any information at 781-834-6655.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)