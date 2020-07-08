Police searching for suspect who set 30 American flags ablaze in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who recently set dozens of American flags ablaze in Needham.

The Needham Exchange Club said they put 500 flags in the ground at Memorial Park in celebration of the Fourth of July but 30 of them that were placed on a hillside were found burned over the weekend, officials said.

The flags have since been replaced but police are still searching for the individual responsible for committing the act of vandalism.

In a statement, Needham Select Board Chair Moe Handel said, “We were all horrified by the act of vandalism that occurred over the weekend. The person or persons who engaged in the destruction of the flags do not represent this community.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Needham police.

