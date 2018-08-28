Police searching for suspect who shot woman in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for a suspect who shot a woman in Chelsea around midnight.
Officers responding to Clark Avenue found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
She was taken to a local hospital where her condition has not been released.
Bullet holes surrounded the entryway of a triple-decker home and shell casings littered the ground.
Officials impounded a small SUV with apparent bullet holes in the bumper.
The shooting remains under investigation.
