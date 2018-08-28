Police searching for suspect who shot woman in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for a suspect who shot a woman in Chelsea around midnight.

Officers responding to Clark Avenue found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital where her condition has not been released.

Bullet holes surrounded the entryway of a triple-decker home and shell casings littered the ground.

Officials impounded a small SUV with apparent bullet holes in the bumper.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Shooting investigation on Clark St. in #Chelsea. A woman was taken to the hospital. Police tell me no one in custody at this point. Latest on #7news this morning. pic.twitter.com/9iQoDoBDFh — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) August 28, 2018

Scene is clear. Bullet holes visible in a triple decker home on Clark Ave in #Chelsea. #7news pic.twitter.com/3Cgk7U1dbm — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) August 28, 2018

