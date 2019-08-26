Police searching for suspect who slashed man with box cutter in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help as they work to track down a man who slashed another man with a box cutter during a fight early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported assault in the area of 500 North Commercial St. about 2 a.m. spoke with a 27-year-old man who had blood on his clothing and hands and had multiple lacerations to his face and body.

A witness told police that a Hispanic man in his 30s with a tattoo on his face who was wearing a gray Yankees hat and a zip-up hooded sweatshirt had just slashed the victim with a box cutter.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or call the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

