WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a tip jar from a restaurant in Westford on Sunday night.

Surveillance video captured the male suspect take the tip jar off the counter of The OkiPoké in Cornerstone Square around 7:30 p.m. before running out the door.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, standing about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, with a slim to medium build, dirty blond beard, and blue eyes.

He was last seen running toward Five Guys in a white T-shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt, and a camouflage hat, police said.

Anyone who recognizes him or has any information is asked to call Westford police at 978-399-2345.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)